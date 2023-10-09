Minnesota hemp entrepreneurs worry about ramifications from recreational marijuana

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Joey Peters at Sahan Journal reports some hemp entrepreneurs of color say the recreational marijuana industry is less accessible for people like them because of federal laws, and tensions have flared recently over conversations about regulating hemp products that contain THC.

Greta Kaul at the Star Tribune reports East St. Paul neighborhood leaders say the Sun Ray Shopping Center’s shabby appearance is perpetuating the stereotype that the neighborhood is unsafe and neglected. They are calling for the mall’s New York-based owners, Brixmor, to invest in the aging structure.

Lonny Goldsmith at TC Jewfolk is reporting Netta Epstein, a 21-year-old Israeli who spent several summers as a camper and Ozo (staff in training) at Herzl Camp, was killed Saturday morning in the initial wave of Hamas’ incursion into Israel.

Via FOX 9: DFL state Rep. Brion Curran, District 36B, was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of driving while impaired.

Mark Zdechlik at MPR News reports Stillwater state prison plans to open a tattoo parlor. Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell hopes the new tattoo program will address several concerns from health to medical costs to future employment.

Nicole Norfleet at the Star Tribune has the low-down on Best Buy Health, a new online portal for customers to order devices like glucose-monitoring machines.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports country superstars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will host the Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in St. Paul next fall.