Minnesota native Jade Tittle announces departure from The Current

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Chris Riemenschneider at the Star Tribune reports Current DJ and music director Jade Tittle announced her departure from MPR’s alternative music station after 15 years to pursue other interests. Tittle said a “pretty horrible” situation with a convicted stalker played a role in her decision to leave.

Brittney Ermon at KSTP reports Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis gives students hands-on experience using Narcan, an overdose medication brand, in collaboration with M Health Fairview. Students are given small opioid kits and taught how to stop overdoses, a concerning trend among teens.

David Schuman at WCCO reports more than 30 dogs are ready to be adopted after being saved from an animal rescue in Andover. The animal rescue was deemed uninhabitable after eight dogs deputies believe died at the rescue were found outside Cottage Grove.

Katie Wermus at Fox 9 reports children participating in youth deer hunting season accidentally shot two men in separate incidents on Sunday. A 10-year-old girl shot a 50-year-old man in the buttocks in Helga Township and a 12-year-old girl shot her 45-year-old father in the leg in Becker Township.

Article continues after advertisement

Steve Swanson at WCCO reports Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board announced Tuesday the northern tip and southeast side of Nicollet Island Park will be burned in late October or early November. The burns are part of a restoration plan to maintain a healthy habitat for native wildlife.

Rebecca Mennecke at MplsStPaul reports Hudson homeowner’s pink Victorian property, dubbed the “Barbiecore Castle,” is on the market for $1.1 million.