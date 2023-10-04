Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From MPR: The Minnesota Twins ended their post-season losing streak with their first playoff win since 2004.

Have you noticed a bump in sales taxes in the metro? That’s because a 1 percent increase went into effect on Oct. 1. Star Tribune looks at where the money from the increase will go.

KSTP reports that 2,117 early ballots have been submitted so far in Minneapolis for the upcoming election. That’s up 14% from the same time last year.

Olmsted County commissioners are taking more time to review an ordinance that would limit public use of marijuana. Post Bulletin writes that the commissioners say the current ordinance “lacks some needed clarity.”

Following a clarification from Attorney General Keith Ellison, the Mounds View School District has reinstated their school resource officers, Fox9 reports.

A Grand Rapids man accused of stealing the famous “Wizard of Oz” ruby slippers from the Judy Garland Museum is expected to change his plea to guilty, WCCO reports.

A former church leader in Duluth is facing 10 charges of sexual abuse after allegedly forcing teenage girls to have sexual contact, per WDIO.

Pioneer Press reports that a new mobile VA medical unit is providing homeless veterans with care and connecting them to social services.