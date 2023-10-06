Minnesota United fires head coach Adrian Heath

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: The Minnesota United announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Adrian Heath, the only head coach the team has had during their time in the MLS. Assistant Coach Sean McCauley will serve as the Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Becky Z. Dernbach at Sahan Journal reports as many as one in five students at DaVinci Academy in Ham Lake were kept home in protest last week as Muslim parents demanded the school drop its use of LGBTQ-friendly picture books.

Halle Parker, Garrett Hazelwood, Aubri Juhasz at WWNO New Orleans Public Radio report the salt water from the Gulf of Mexico that’s moving up the Mississippi River is moving more slowly than initially expected. Back-to-back years of drought throughout the Mississippi River valley have led to salt water encroaching on the drinking water supplies of some southeastern Louisiana communities.

Christopher Magan at the Star Tribune reports a special election to fill the Sixth District vacancy on the Hennepin County Board is scheduled for April 9, which is also Eid al-Fitr, the end of the month of Ramadan and one of the most celebrated holy days for Muslims.

Article continues after advertisement

Via FOX 9: Duluth-based outdoor supply company, Frost River, is suing Lucasfilm and competing outdoor supply company, Filson, over alleged misuse and misrepresentation of Frost River products in the most recent Indiana Jones movie. Now, Lucasfilm and Filson have filed a motion to dismiss the case all together, and Frost River filed an opposition to the motion to dismiss.

Via Bring Me the News: Shakopee Brewhall is in the running for the title of America’s Top Small Business.