Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Parts of Minnesota could see snowflakes this weekend, and those planning Halloween costumes should consider layers as the state faces its coldest night of trick-or-treating in four years, reports Tim Harlow at the Star Tribune.

Leaders of People Serving People, a homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis, tells KARE 11’s Karla Hult that the organization continues to see unprecedented demand as pandemic support programs expire.

For MPR News, Dan Kraker reports on the race to the finish line for Duluth Mayor Emily Larson and challenger Roger Reinert: “Reinert says voters want change and a renewed focus on core city services. Larson says she wants to accelerate the momentum, interrupted by having to navigate a global pandemic, of moving Duluth forward in a strong and positive direction.”

For the Minnesota Reformer, Madison McVan reports on anti-trust policy in agriculture and how it affects Minnesota farmers.

The Associated Press reports that Hyundai will hold anti-theft software upgrade clinics in November in the Twin Cities and several other locations across the U.S. after so many of its models have been targeted by thieves.

Brittney Ermon at KSTP-TV talked with new Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson. “I recognize the role that I play and I think it’s important for me to give voice to maybe some communities that have not always had a voice or a strong voice,” Hudson said.

An Osakis, Minn., man caught a good sized walleye on a recent fishing trip in North Dakota. But then it flopped into a storm drain. Was he able to get it back? Read/watch the story yourself via WESH-TV.