Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Star Tribune’s Katie Galioto reports nearly 700 Ramsey County residents will be refunded after being billed twice this month for property taxes due to an an issue with the electronic payment system.

Via Fox9: Edina’s Southdale Center will have an increased police presence after the city council approved a plan to help deter retail crime and improve safety at the mall.

Duluth home inspectors are about two years behind scheduling when it comes to safety inspections. Duluth News Tribune writes a shortage of housing inspectors is to blame for the lag in staying up to date with the 17,200 properties in need of inspection.

It turns out that Luke Bryan did not like Pioneer Press’ review of his recent concert in St. Paul. Bring Me The News writes the paper’s entertainment writer described the concert as “distracted” and “slow-moving,” prompting the country singer to respond in a social media post saying, “Wow. I’ve never received one positive review from y’all’s publication since I’ve been to the twin cities area in my whole career.”

Delta has rolled back some of the controversial changes to the Medallion Status and Sky Club policies, per Thrifty Traveler.

Kare11 reports the vacant box stores at the Southtown Shopping Center in Bloomington will be demolished in hopes of creating a tax increment financing (TIF) district in that area.

Someone has confessed to dumping multiple dead dogs along the road in Cottage Grove over the weekend, KSTP reports.

Racket spoke with two local high school bands from central Minnesota about embracing hard core metal music and finding inspiration from past rockers.