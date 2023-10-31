Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Anthony Bettin at WCCO has word that NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs is headed to Minnesota.

Via FOX 9: University of Minnesota student Sumith Maddi, who was reported missing, has been found dead.

Susan Du at the Star Tribune is reporting Minneapolis Park Board Vice President Alicia Crudup resigned on Monday after serving half a term.

Alfonzo Galvan at Sahan Journal reports GroundBreak, a coalition of more than 40 institutions working to create a more equitable Minneapolis-St. Paul, announced investments of more than $900 million to expand wealth-building opportunities across the region.

Scott Bauer at the Associated Press is reporting Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday sued the Republican-controlled Legislature, arguing that it is obstructing basic government functions, including signing off on pay raises for university employees that were previously approved.

Andrew Krueger at MPR News has the Minnesota State Patrol numbers on this morning’s snowy commute: 181 crashes on state highways across Minnesota from midnight through 9 a.m. Tuesday, along with 13 jackknifed semis and 121 spinouts or vehicles in the ditch.

Michael Rand at the Star Tribune reports that after 40 years, Minnesota Twins broadcaster Dick Bremer will leave the broadcast booth and join the team’s front office as a special assistant.