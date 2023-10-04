Scott County to pay $12.2 million settlement to allegedly mistreated inmate

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via WCCO: Scott County has agreed to pay more than $12 million to a man who said his mistreatment by jail officials necessitated the amputation of both of his arms.

Dave Orrick at the Star Tribune reports that, in a letter to the Minneapolis City Council, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey envisions the city’s first “comprehensive safety center” at the site at 2600 Minnehaha Ave., which would cost more than a traditional police station.

Renée Cooper at KSTP reports Minneapolis-based Avivo confirmed it applied for a $10 million state grant to help build a second Avivo Village tiny home shelter in the city following a pledge of support from City Council members.

Jonathan Tamari and Maeve Sheehey at Bloomberg Government take a closer look at House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, including the difficulties of his current job, and the possibility of moving up following the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Elizabeth Shockman at MPR News examines the Minnesota School Board Integrity Project, a non-profit that’s raising money and training candidates for school board elections.

Rose Schmidt at FOX 9 has the story of six-year-old Parker Lintelman, who’s about to undergo a life-changing kidney transplant thanks to an amazing chain of kidney donations that started with her teacher.

Via the Associated Press: John Gordon, an artist who as a young art student helped design the Green Bay Packers’ distinctive “G” team logo, has died at age 83.