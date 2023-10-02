Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kristi Miller and Mara Gottfried at the Pioneer Press report that many of those who had planned to participate in Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon and 10-mile races ran despite the cancellation due to record-breaking heat that made it unsafe for runners, supporters and volunteers. In-person races have been cancelled only one other time — in 2020 because of the pandemic.

Joey Peters at Sahan Journal reports that some legalized marijuana advocates want Gov. Tim Walz to tap the runner-up for director of the Office of Cannabis Management. Clemon Dabney is a marijuana entrepreneur and chief sciences officer at Uniflora Holistics.

Lou Raguse at KARE 11 reports that University of Minnesota students moved into the Identity Dinkytown apartments — a month after school started. Construction was supposed to be completed Aug. 27.

Babs Santos at FOX 9 reports that public officials answered questions about juvenile crime at a town hall meeting on Saturday. At the meeting, community members and officials discussed student resource officers (SROs).

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports Minneapolis was ranked second in the “Most Neighborly Cities in America” poll via Neighbor.com. Madison, Wisconsin, took the No. 1 spot.

Morgan Reddekopp at KSTP-TV reports that a former volleyball coach at Como Park High School was arrested and charged this week for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl whom he contacted after getting her number from the volleyball roster. Keng Cha, 30, is charged with first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Kenny Johnson at WDIO reports Gov. Tim Walz signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 30 as a day of remembrance for children who died while attending United States Indian Boarding Schools.

Kalli Hawkins at WTIP reports that cases of a fungal infection called blastomycosis are increasing in dogs along the North Shore and northern Minnesota. Blastomyces can infect humans and animals by breathing in spores.