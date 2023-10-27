Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP-TV reports the St. Paul City Council approved a plan to construct a playground and sculpture park next year near Allianz Field.

Christopher Ingraham at the Minnesota Reformer reports abortions in Minnesota are up 37% during the period of April through June 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022, before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

KARE 11’s Jennifer Hoff traveled to Maryland to report on a new device aimed at detecting whether drivers are high on THC.

The Star Tribune’s Jeremy Olson has the story of a St. Anthony firefighter finally being sworn in after a two-year battle with severe COVID-19. “Your story is one for the books,” St. Anthony Fire Chief Mark Sitarz told Michael Culhane.

Article continues after advertisement

Kirsten Mitchell at WCCO-TV reports on a program in Bloomington that offers free therapy to those referred by schools or law enforcement. The goal is to reduce mental health crisis calls to 911.

Bring Me The News says a body found this week near Interstate 35E and Cayuga Street in St. Paul has been identified as 53-year-old Eric McCloud, who was reported missing last week.

Hiring in Rochester: 20 new snow plow drivers, per KTTC-TV’s Eric Min.

Amy Felegy at MPR News says the “Tunnel of Terror” in Moorhead is part of a popular national pastime this Halloween: haunted car washes.