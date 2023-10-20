St. Paul killing gets a spotlight on NBC’s ‘Dateline’

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Mara H. Gottfried at the Pioneer Press: NBC’s “Dateline” is the latest national outlet to delve into the 2010 killing of Heidi Firkus of St. Paul. “Jurors earlier this year found Firkus’ husband, Nicholas, guilty of first-degree murder. Nicholas Firkus, then 27, told police an intruder broke into their home in the Hamline-Midway area. He said he armed himself with a shotgun and, during a struggle with the unknown man, the gun went off and Heidi was shot in the back.” In April ABC’s “20/20” featured the case as well.

Stevens County Times reporter Katie Erdman was verbally abused by Donnelly City Council Member Jacob Eystad following a request to assist in recording council meetings. “‘As Erdman presented her case for the council to assist in recording their meetings, Council Member Jacob Eystad raised his voice and used profanity. “Why don’t you (f) go to the cities and (f) interview the legislature and find out why we can’t (f) get funds to put a sewer system in the town,’ he yelled at her, she said.”

From WCCO and CBS News: Rep. Jim Jordan has once again failed to garner enough votes to ascend to Speaker of the House. In a third House vote on Friday morning the Ohio Republican got fewer votes for speaker than he did in the two previous tries. Minnesota’s Rep. Tom Emmer received one vote for speaker, coming from Colorado Republican, Rep. Ken Buck.

MPR News’ Mark Zdechlik reports: Voters in Minnesota’s Third Congressional District weigh in on a possible presidential run of Rep. Dean Phillips. “Minnetonka resident Kathryn Frengs has been a Phillips fan since the former businessman launched his 2018 campaign for the 3rd District seat … But she said the congressman’s talk about possibly taking on Biden, a fellow Democrat, is ‘devastating’ to her and many of her friends.”

Melinda Lavine of the Duluth News Tribune reports: Duluth’s Jess and Julie Koski are walking across America to raise awareness to the nation’s opioid crisis. “Along their journey, the Koskis aim to share education about naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan , a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose, and the importance of these applications in preventing deaths.”

Deb Gau of the Marshall Independent reports: A Cottonwood resident won big bucks with no whammies on his appearance on the gameshow “Press Your Luck.” “‘(Tyler) Thompson, a Cottonwood resident, appeared on the Oct. 10 season premiere of ‘Press Your Luck’ on ABC. Although Thompson had somewhat of a rocky start, he made it to ‘Press Your Luck’s’ bonus game, before walking away with more than $200,000 in prize money and a Camaro.”