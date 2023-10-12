St. Paul native living in Israel feared to be dead following Hamas attack

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A St. Paul native is feared to be among the dead or kidnapped in Israel following an attack by Hamas over the weekend. Kare11 reports the woman’s daughter said her mother has not been heard from since Saturday when she sent a text saying, “They are breaking down the safe room door, we need someone to come by the house right now.”

From Fox9: Nursing home workers spoke candidly about being overworked and understaffed across the industry. A new survey found that nine out of 10 nursing home workers say they can’t afford basic needs.

In Rochester, KAAL-TV reports the Minnesota Department of Health is investigating a report of a resident at a Rochester assisted living facility who was found laying in her own blood with various injuries. The resident attempted to call for help but staff failed to respond for more than 10 hours.

Wednesday, Republicans in Washington D.C. met to nominate Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, to be the next Speaker of the House, per WCCO. That could mean a potential promotion for Minnesota’s Tom Emmer.

The Minnesota Twins postseason ended in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros, via Star Tribune.

There’s something weird going on with the raccoons in Burnsville. KSTP reports that their Animal Control has seen “an unusual number of sick raccoon reports since July 2023 with 39 reports to date.” That’s compared to 17 total reports in 2022.

Another update in the Third Precinct saga: Star Tribune reports some city council members want to delay a vote on the precinct’s location until after the November election and potentially until a new council is sworn in.