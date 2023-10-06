Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A homicide is the suspected cause of death of an inmate at Lino Lakes Prison. Fox9 reports the Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating a 42-year-old inmate as the lone suspect.

NBC News reports that the attorney’s for MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell are saying that he owes them millions of dollars in unpaid legal fees and want to drop him as a client.

KSTP reports St. Paul has denied a petition requesting the city conduct an environmental review of the Summit Avenue Regional Trail plan saying they intend to replace and protect trees along Summit Avenue.

Star Tribune’s Andy Mannix reports new evidence shows that Winston Smith recorded cell phone footage in the moments before his death. The 35-second video was not discovered by law enforcement at the time but has since been recovered by a private forensic expert.

MPR’s Mark Zdechlik spoke with some of the striking United Auto Workers in the greater Twin Cities metro who have been on the picket line for almost two weeks.

Also in union news: Kare11’s Alexandra Simon reports Hormel’s plant in Austin has reached a tentative deal with UFCW Local 663 and are expected to ratify the contract early next week.

Mpls St.Paul Magazine reports that chef Jorge Guzmán will open his second restaurant, Chilango, in the lower level of the Calhoun Beach Club early next year.

The Summit Hill House tour will return this weekend after a 5-year hiatus, per Pioneer Press.