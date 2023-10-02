Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Nicole Norfleet at the Star Tribune reports on the repercussions to the communities where Target stores are closing. New York Assembly Member Eddie Gibbs: “Target served as an economic anchor for [East Harlem], employing over 200 people and providing invaluable and affordable food choices.”

Lydia Morrell at KARE 11 reports one person was killed and six others were rushed to the hospital after a pickup struck a Metro Transit bus in Minneapolis on Sunday night.

Gustav DeMars at Sahan Journal reports that in the shadow of a nuclear power plant, the Prairie Island Indian Community is nearing completion on the tribe’s net zero carbon project, including an almost complete solar field and in-the-works geothermal energy wells.

Karen Scullin at FOX 9 is reporting the Minneapolis Police Department is looking into a Fourth Precinct officer moonlighting as an OnlyFans model.

Zak Yudhishthu at Southwest Voices begins a five-part series on the different challenges to affordable housing in Minneapolis.

Via WCCO: A 68-year-old man is in custody after a stabbing Sunday morning at the Minneapolis Farmers Market on the 300 block of Lyndale Avenue North.

Nicole Ki at MPR News visits the newly-relocated Cafe Meow, a cat cafe that helps rehome rescue cats, now in Roseville.

Brenton Blanchet at People magazine chats with singer-songwriter Dessa about her new LP and tour.