Thousands of laptops and iPads issued to Twin Cities school students go missing

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Nathan O’Neal at FOX 9 reports that according to a FOX 9 Investigators analysis of inventory data, thousands of laptops and iPads issued to students at Twin Cities area schools have gone missing since the pandemic.

Lou Raguse at KARE 11 reports the Minneapolis City Council will likely take the required steps this week to get the demolition of the Lake Street K-Mart started in early November.

Maya Rao at the Star Tribune reports one-third of the 452 families in homeless shelters run by Hennepin County are newcomers to the United States, as a surge of migrants cross the southern border.

Via Bring Me the News: On Friday, UFCW Local 663 announced that REI workers in Maple Grove had gone on strike in response to the retailer’s “unfair labor practices” and recent layoffs. The action on Friday forced the store to close for the day. It reopened on Saturday, though protests from union workers continued.

Dr. Eric Ostermeier writes in his Smart Politics blog that Rep. Dean Phillips joins 1972 GOP challengers Pete McCloskey of California and John Ashbrook of Ohio as the only sitting U.S. House members to challenge their party’s sitting president since the dawn of the two-party system in 1828.

Ben Goessling at the Star Tribune reports that, according to an MRI, Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback Kirk Cousins tore the Achilles’ tendon in his right heel, and will be out for the season.

Krystal Frasier at KSTP writes that, according to Minneapolis police, four women were shot early Monday morning during an after-hours party at the former Whiskey Junction building in the city’s Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

Alexandra DeYoe at the Minnesota Daily celebrates the return of McDonald’s to Dinkytown.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports that Dangerous Man Brewing Company is hosting a garage sale of its inventory from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Steve Marsh at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine profiles Dr. Mambo’s Combo, the longest-running, most talented house band in the country.