Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear a challenge to Gov. Tim Walz’s “clean car” rules brought by auto dealers, reports the Star Tribune’s Janet Moore. The vehicle emissions standards are set to take effect next year.

Could whitewater rapids draw paddlers and tubers to the Cedar River in the heart of Austin? Catharine Richert from MPR News talked to people interested in exploring the idea as part of a solution to an aging dam and underused waterway.

Authorities in Cottage Grove are investigating a possible case of animal cruelty after eight dead dogs were found in a remote area of the city near the Mississippi River, reports Mary Divine of the Pioneer Press.

A former St. Paul teacher is among those confirmed dead in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Jay Kolls of KSTP-TV talked to Rabbi Yosi Gordon about 29-year-old Noi Marudi, who worked for six years at Talmud Torah School in St. Paul before moving to Israel in 2021.

Minnesota doctors are working to get portable ultrasound devices to Somali doctors in a country where diagnostic tools are in short supply, writes Sheila Mulrooney Eldred in Sahan Journal.

The city of Zumbrota is considering contracting with Goodhue County for law enforcement services rather than maintaining its own police department, reports Megan Zemple of KTTC.

And if you’re trying to accomplish something, maybe try listening to some Creed? WCCO-TV’s Cole Premo picked up on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins’ nod to the band, whose music has been playing in the Vikings locker room of late. Is that what helped them beat the Bears?