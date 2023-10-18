Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Adam Duxter at WCCO reports: Gov. Tim Walz joined striking auto workers in Plymouth Wednesday afternoon. “‘All’s we’re saying is negotiate a fair contract. Get together with them, get back to work. When we all do better, we all do better’ is kind of a Minnesota mantra, and that’s what these folks are on,’ Walz said.”

From FOX 9: Two leaders of state government are fighting the ruling of a pro-Trump judge that seeks to overturn voting rights for those with felony convictions. “Attorney General Keith Ellison and Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a joint statement that (Judge Matthew) Quinn’s orders ‘fly in the face of the Legislature’s passage of the Restore the Vote Act.’”

Also from FOX 9: “A Red Wing man will face several charges for the death of an 8-week-old infant that he said “suddenly became unresponsive.”

Dana Ferguson at MPR reports: In an about-face, Minnesota GOP is pushing for early voting. “After watching Democrats make more-efficient use of the tool, state and national Republicans plan to encourage early voting and track absentee votes to ensure that voters who request them send them back in time.”

From KARE 11: St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard is Minnesota’s 2024 Superintendent of the Year. “Gothard was selected by a panel made up of representatives from education organizations across the state. He will be among the candidates for National Superintendent of the Year at the National Conference on Education on Feb. 15-17 in San Diego.”

Charles Hallman of the Spokesman Recorder has a feature on the upcoming Twin Cities Black Film Festival, which will include a documentary viewing of the killing of Amir Locke, killed in the execution of a controversial no-knock warrant in Minneapolis. The festival takes place Thursday through Sunday at the Capri Theater.