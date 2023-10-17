Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Harm Venhuizen from The Associated Press reports Republican leaders of the Wisconsin Legislature are withholding pay raises for Universities of Wisconsin employees until the UW system cuts its diversity, equity and inclusion spending by $32 million. Other state employees received a pay raise of 4%.

Dana Ferguson at MPR News reports members of the State Emblems Redesign Commission received 776 submissions for the redesign of the Minnesota flag and seal. The commission will pick five finalists by next month and will choose the winning flag and seal by mid-December.

Nick Williams at the Star Tribune reports a University of St. Thomas student has generated $1 million in sales through his company West Metro Solutions by reselling and recycling office furniture. John Costello started the company in high school by reselling clothes and other items.

Cathy Wurzer and Lukas Levin at MPR News report the league director of the Twin Cities Queer Hockey Association said the National Hockey League’s (NHL) new policy removes symbols of acceptance and support and visibility for LGBTQ+ people. In October, the NHL decided to restrict alterations to jerseys on theme nights – like Pride night – and custom hockey stick tape.

From Bring Me The News: Yum! Kitchen and Bakery opened a fourth location in Woodbury. The restaurant, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., is best known for its Patticake, a chocolate layer cake with cream cheese frosting.

Dana Thiede at KARE 11 reports Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines announced on Tuesday 10 new destinations added to its services, including Montreal and Toronto.