Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From MPR’s Sam Stroozas: A book checked out from a St. Paul library in 1919 was returned after a Hennepin County resident found it among their mother’s belongings.

Kare 11 reports Metro Transit services have resumed following a derailment of a Green Line train in Minneapolis on Saturday.

WCCO reports a man is claiming self-defense after fatally shooting a driver following a road rage incident in Minneapolis.

Two Minnesota turkeys set to receive a pardon from President Joe Biden ahead of Thanksgiving have arrived in Washington, D.C., per Star Tribune.

Also from WCCO: A White Bear Lake woman mistakenly received 140 packages from Target over the course of four days.

KSTP reports that a number of thefts and robberies targeting Spanish-speakers in Minneapolis is also happening across the country.