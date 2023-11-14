Arrest made following death of Minnesota hockey player Adam Johnson

WCCO reports police in South Yorkshire have made an arrest in connection to the death of Adam Johnson who died after his throat was cut by a skate during a hockey game in the UK. The man is being held “on suspicion of manslaughter.”
Minnesota hospitals are in a crisis. KARE 11 reports the Minnesota Hospital Association released portions of a survey that shows health facilities across the state are in a financial crisis. The CEO told KARE, “Our not-for-profit hospitals and health care systems are hanging dangerously from this cliff and they’re getting tired.”
A meteorite in Bemidji? KAXE reports a number of residents reported hearing a loud boom and seeing a bright flash Monday night that is believed to have been a meteorite.
In Wisconsin, a bill has been introduced to ban people convicted of domestic violence from owning a firearm, per WKOW.
From MPR News: Minnesota is already the second largest pork producer in the country, and now Minnesota officials are preparing for a potential feral pig invasion.
The Burnsville Costco is one of the top-performing stores in the nation but still cannot find a solution for the overcrowded parking lot. Bring Me the News writes about the safety concerns and the attempts to build a new parking lot in this story.