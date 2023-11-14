Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR News reports an audit of the Board of Aging did not have proper legal oversight of a nutrition program that around 40,000 Minnesotans use. Executive director Kari Benson said that the board struggled to “to administer the significantly increased funding level that Minnesota received during the pandemic,” per Star Tribune.

A special election will take place this Thursday for voters in Mendota, Mendota Heights and much of Eagan to fill Rep. Ruth Richardson’s seat. Minnesota Reformer has a look at the candidates in this story.

President Joe Biden has pledged more funds to help fight the opioid epidemic. St. Cloud Live looks at how the proposed $10 million, along with funds from the Legislature, could be used here in Minnesota.

From KSTP: A new Federal Transit Authority formula estimates the LRT Blue Line extension to have 18,600 passengers a day, a 30% drop from the estimated 26,600 passengers from a 2017 calculation.

A historic 1918 bridge purchased for $1 by Washington County has been delivered to May Township where it will be rehabilitated into a pedestrian bridge, per Pioneer Press.

Article continues after advertisement

Toys”R”Us is back. Kare11 reports the toy retailer will open a flagship location in the Mall of America Friday, November 17, just in time for the holiday season.

From Star Tribune: If you live in Hennepin County, your trash bill is likely to increase next year as the county will charge more to dispose of waste, likely resulting in higher rates for residents.

Following an antisemitic rant during a recent meeting, the Duluth City Council will no longer allow online public comments, Duluth News Tribune reports.