Body of second New Ulm canoeist found in Wisconsin lake

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The body of a second canoeist has been found in a Wisconsin lake, Bring Me the News reports. Ryan Busch and Andrew DeRock went missing on the lake at the end of October.

Workers at a Duluth Starbucks joined over 360 stores across the country and walked out on Red Cup Day to protest scheduling, staffing, and wages, per WDIO. Several Twin Cities Starbucks locations also participated in the walkout, per KSTP.

Star Tribune reports the University of Minnesota has launched a Cannabis Research Center to study policymaking and the public health effects of marijuana in the state.

From MPR News: To combat a worker shortage, Minn-Dak is testing out driverless trucks to deliver beets from western Minnesota farms to North Dakota.

American Airlines flight attendants picketed outside of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in protest of low wages and morale. Kare11 reports 26,000 flight attendants across the country could be poised to go on strike soon.

Former Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan and the party have dropped their lawsuits against each other, per Star Tribune.