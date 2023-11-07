Crime down on Metro Transit over last 6 months

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via KSTP: Serious crimes such as homicide, robberies, assaults and sex offenses are down 33% over the last six months on Metro Transit according to a recent report to the Met Council. Metro Transit Police Chief Ernest Morales III told KSTP that the decrease in crime can be attributed to an increased presence of officers at stops and along platforms.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy Mathew Adamson is facing three felony charges after attempting to meet up with a person he thought was a teenage girl. Post Bulletin reports a local vigilante tried to report Adamson a year ago for soliciting “services” from minors but the case was never investigated.

From Pioneer Press: A St. Paul church has been recognized by the National Park Service for the role it played in the Underground Railroad.

New data shows that 148 lakes, rivers and streams across Minnesota contained fish contaminated with forever chemicals, per Fox9.

Voters in St. Louis Park could elect the first ever Somali-American mayor in the country today. Star Tribune writes Nadia Mohamed, the youngest person to ever serve on the St. Louis Park City Council, has the support of the current mayor, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Rep. Cheryl Youakim.

A Hallmark Christmas movie shot in Duluth will premiere on Dec. 7, Duluth News Tribune reports.

An original play at Interact Theater is not only “[challenging] public perception of disability,” as Axios’ Audrey Kennedy writes, but it also features a cast of neurodiverse performers.