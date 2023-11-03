Dean Phillips purchased real estate through undisclosed holding company

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The Daily Beast is reporting Rep. Dean Phillips owns three properties through a secret holding company that he has not disclosed to Congress. One of the properties, a Washington, D.C. townhome, was listed as Phillips primary residence for a year.

Citing inflation, payer reimbursements and high labor costs, Fairview Health Services announced Thursday that it would be laying off 250 workers, Star Tribune reports.

MPR News spoke with a professor about how school board races across the state have become a “flashpoint for the culture wars.” The story takes a close look at the South Washington County School Board race which has become partisan.

Turnstiles will be installed at four light rail stations as Metro Transit looks to improve fare enforcement, KSTP reports.

Article continues after advertisement

From Star Tribune: Robert Janssen, a Minnesota birding ‘pioneer’ and author of “Birding in Minnesota,” died. He was 91.

Coborn’s is selling 14 Holiday Station stores in central Minnesota back to Holiday as they look to focus on non-franchised grocery, liquor, pharmacy and on-campus fuel stations, per WJON.

Kare11 reports Cedar Fair, the parent company of Valley Fair, is merging with Six Flags.

Pioneer Press writes residents are demanding a more expansive environmental impact statement of St. Thomas’ new hockey and basketball arena by filing a petition with the Minnesota Court of Appeals.