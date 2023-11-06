Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Heidi Wigdahl at KARE 11 reports that starting today, crews will be removing materials from inside the former Kmart building in south Minneapolis. Demolition of the building walls will begin the week of Nov. 13.

Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent asks five questions of Rep. Dean Phillips, who’s challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination for president.

Related: Rep. Dean Phillips was interviewed by Bill Maher on “Real Time” Friday night:

Article continues after advertisement

Via the Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder: On Nov. 3, Department of Justice Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta announced that Minneapolis has been selected as a 2023 National Public Safety Partnership site in cooperation with the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

Gustav DeMars at Sahan Journal interviews Ubah Ali, the first Somali American to become an on-air reporter in the Twin Cities television market.

Nicole Ki and Feven Gerezgiher at MPR News have a post about Believe in What’s Possible, a collective of young people aiming to transform politics by turning out more Gen Z voters in Minneapolis.

Via Racket: Dayna Frank, president/CEO of First Avenue Productions, late Friday afternoon released a statement voluntarily recognizing the unionizing of staffers.

Andrew DePietro at Forbes magazine ranks the richest cities in Minnesota, based off of the latest census data.