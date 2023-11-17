Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jeff Kiger at the Rochester Post-Bulletin, via the Pioneer Press, is reporting Mayo Clinic Dr. Michael Joyner is suing his employer for “punitive” discipline actions against him for “problematic” statements to the media, “unprofessional” behavior and what he claims to be retaliation for his role in a whistleblowing report.

Beth Mole at Ars Technica is covering a lawsuit filed this week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota alleging UnitedHealthcare is using a deeply flawed AI algorithm to override doctors’ judgments and wrongfully deny critical health coverage to elderly patients. The model had a 90% error rate.

Tommy Wiita at Bring Me the News reports Normandale Elementary School in Bloomington moved to e-learning on Thursday and Friday as it’s “experiencing a significant increase in student absences due to a gastrointestinal illness.”

Jeremiah Jacobsen at KARE 11 is reporting a collision involving a Green Line train and a pedestrian in St. Paul on Friday morning, according to Metro Transit. Green Line service was being temporarily suspended between the Capitol/Rice St. Station and Snelling Avenue Station.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News reports two turkeys from a farm near Willmar are headed to the White House to receive an official Thanksgiving pardon from President Joe Biden.

Also from MPR News, the demolition of the Lake Street Kmart:

