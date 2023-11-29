Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Via Racket: In a recent podcast, Ilhan Omar’s challenger Don Samuels made several comments about her appearance when asked about her lack of town halls with constituents. “You’re not cute enough, you don’t dress well enough, nothing about you is attractive enough to overcome that deficit,” Samuels said.

Post Bulletin reports that to improve care delivery, the Mayo Clinic will invest $5 billion to reshape downtown Rochester by 2030 through the construction of several new buildings and the demolition of a few others.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar spoke at Axios AI+ Summit about the need for regulation on AI and is drafting a bill with Sen. Marsha Blackburn on intellectual property rights to images.

If you’re a Minnesota sports fan, it’s been a rough week. Tuesday, ESPN reported that University of Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis announced he would be entering the transfer portal.

Article continues after advertisement

Adam Garcia, 32, has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing at an Edina bus shelter last week, per Bring Me the News.

After violating several state insurance laws, Pacific Life has agreed to pay a $250,000 fine and undergo monitoring, via KSTP.

KARE 11 reports the first game for Minnesota’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team will be Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center against the Montreal franchise team.

Dean Phillips is the focus of a Politico story about his recent digs at President Joe Biden, criticism of Israel, and his centrist platform.