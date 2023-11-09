Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says there is “evident need for further actions to safeguard public health” in regard to keeping nitrate out of the drinking water in 8 counties in southeast Minnesota, via MPR News.

Minnesota Reformer reports that since 2020, Minnesotans have purchased 1.5 million guns, with a surge at the start of the pandemic.

ABC News reports Smith Foundry violated air emission laws for five years, according to a surprise inspection by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The commission working to create a new state flag and seal have released all 2,600 ideas submitted, via KSTP.

Article continues after advertisement

An investigation by Kare11 explores allegations of sexual assault against inmates being transported across the country.

Minnesota United FC has hired Khaled El-Ahmad as the team’s sporting director and chief soccer officer while a search continues for a new head coach, per Major League Soccer.

A Plainview woman took Post Bulletin inside her home to showcase her “Christmas chaos.” Deb Weinrich opens her home to the public for one weekend to showcase her many Christmas decorations.