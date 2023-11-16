Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Kyeland Jackson at the Star Tribune reports five families who are still waiting for information about loved ones killed by police are suing to get that information from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Family members gathered in the Ramsey County Courthouse Thursday to announce the lawsuit.

Hibah Ansari at Sahan Journal reports on a civil rights complaint filed by a Somali refugee alleging that inadequate mental health care at two Minnesota ICE detention facilities exacerbated his symptoms.

Corin Hoggard at FOX 9 is reporting the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is investigating how a large amount of infectious human waste — including blood and organs — ended up in the trash facility for Ramsey and Washington Counties, where homes and businesses send their garbage.

Scott MacFarlane at CBS News reports a federal judge has sentenced Kendrid Hamlin of Washington, D.C., to 27 months in prison for the February assault of Rep. Angie Craig in the elevator of Craig’s Capitol Hill apartment complex.

Kyra Miles at MPR News writes that a Muslim legal expert this afternoon will sign a religious ruling that will give Muslim families in Minnesota the OK to use donor breast milk for their vulnerable babies while in intensive care.

Jana Hollingsworth at the Star Tribune reports Warroad girls varsity hockey coach David Marvin has filed a civil defamation lawsuit this week against several current and former parents of players, accusing them of making false claims about criminal activity, sexual harassment and abuse related to his team.

Christine Schuster at Bring Me the News reports Rosenthal Interiors, a Twin Cities furniture retailer in business for over a century, will close both of their locations in January.