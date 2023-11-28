Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

A complaint has been filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights to rescind the suspension of two students who said “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” per Star Tribune.

After losing 14 of their first 19 games, the Minnesota Wild have fired their head coach and assistant coach. The Athletic is reporting the team has hired John Hynes.

Grand Marais residents are upset over the dismissal of an emergency room doctor, the latest in a series of cuts to hospital staff, per Star Tribune.

Axios’ Nick Halter has a story on a proposed $50 million office and retail tower in Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood.

St. Cloud State University President Robbyn Wacker will leave the university next summer, per St. Cloud Live.

Minnesota Reformer reports the national average of workers unable to find a job with a livable wage is 22.7% while the Twin Cities sits slightly below that at 20%.

Speaking of wages in the Twin Cities: Star Tribune’s Dee DePass writes, “32,000 Twin Cities workers are illegally paid less than minimum wage, costing them collectively $86.4 million a year…”

KELOLAND News reports that in southwest Minnesota, the number of students eating school meals is nearly the same as before the free school lunch program went into effect.

Tuesday the Mayo Clinic will announce a $4 billion investment in Rochester to “transform healthcare globally and reimagine patient and staff experience in Rochester,” via KTTC.