Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced charges against 14 people from Minnesota and Arizona as part of an ongoing crackdown on violent crime and fentanyl, reports Bill Strande at KARE 11.

At the Star Tribune, Eder Campuzano has story featuring the students behind the push to change the name of Patrick Henry High School in Minneapolis. Henry enslaved people and also has no apparent ties to Minnesota.

Give to the Max Day was supposed to be a one-time event, but it didn’t turn out that way. Molly Guthrey at the Pioneer Press has a rundown of how it became what it is today.

Tommy Wiita of Bring Me The News reports a 34-year-old Blue Earth man has become the 13th Minnesotan charged in the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal money is creating a big opportunity to train refugees to become nurses in central Minnesota through St. Cloud Technical and Community College, WJON reports.

Postal workers in Bemidji are protesting long hours and instructions to prioritize Amazon deliveries, reports the Bemidji Pioneer.

Meet Lila Monetti, a new American Girl doll who appears to be from St. Paul? Sam Stroozas at MPR News will fill you in.