Minneapolis City Council approves 2633 Minnehaha Avenue for new Third Precinct

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Dave Orrick at the Star Tribune is reporting in an 8-5 vote Thursday morning, Minneapolis City Council members approved opening a new police station at 2633 Minnehaha Avenue, blocks away from the previous location, which remains cordoned off by razor wire.

In an interview with CNBC’s Becky Quick that aired Thursday morning, Target CEO Brian Cornell says shoppers are pulling back, even on groceries, as they feel stressed about their budgets. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 15.

Danny Spewak at KARE 11 reports to bolster the dwindling rural veterinary workforce, the University of Minnesota has partnered with South Dakota State University to add 20 students to the Class of 2025, increasing enrollment from 105 to 125.

Anthony Lonetree at the Star Tribune reports Kathleen Murray, a former professor and administrator at Macalester College, has been named the new president of Hamline University.

Jim Farber at the Guardian talks with singer-songwriter Dan Wilson about Semisonic’s first album in 22 years, as well as co-writing hit songs with Adele, Taylor Swift, the Chicks and more.

Chaz Kangas at Bring Me the News reports “Mystery Science Theater 3000” has announced a new crowd-funding campaign to bring a 14th season of the beloved cult series to life.