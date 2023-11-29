Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From the Duluth News Tribune: Minnesota Duluth football player Reed Ryan has died. “UMD did not disclose the cause of death, just that Ryan was being treated in Duluth by Essentia Health.” Ryan was 22 years old.

From WCCO: Rep. Ilhan Omar has accused her DFL primary opponent, Don Samuels of “misogyny” and sexism following a declaration by Samuels that Omar was “not cute enough, (doesn’t) dress well enough, nothing about you is attractive enough to overcome that deficit (of not being responsive to 5th District voters).

From the staff at FOX9: A Minnesota chocolate company has garnered two international awards. “The St. Croix Chocolate Company in Marine on St. Croix, Minnesota, won silver for the company’s new burnt cinnamon and bourbon bar. The chocolate shop also won bronze for its macadamia bonbon.”

Carson Hughes of the St. Peter Herald reports: A professor at Gustavus Adolphus College has open a new record shop in downtown St. Peter. “Sandwiched between Rick’s Consignment and Antiques and Southern Minnesota Orthodontics, the downtown record store celebrated its grand opening on Friday by bringing the music to downtown St. Peter with a symphony of special events.”

Justine Jones, editor at Eater Twin Cities reports: “Harry Singh’s Original Caribbean Restaurant is back in business … A decades-old restaurant broadly considered to serve some of the best (and spiciest) curry goat, jerk chicken, and vegetable roti in the Cities, Harry Singh’s closed abruptly in fall of 2022.”