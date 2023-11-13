Minnesota soldier among the dead in Mediterranean Sea helicopter crash

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Cole Premo at WCCO reports 24-year-old Sgt. Cade M. Wolfe of Mankato was among five soldiers killed during military aircraft training over the Mediterranean Sea on Friday.

Dana Thiede and Lydia Morrell at KARE 11 report three people, including two teens, are recovering after being shot inside their Uptown Minneapolis home late Sunday night.

Adam Uren at Bring Me the News reports bed and mattress manufacturer Sleep Number is set to close dozens of locations in 2024 as part of a restructuring that has also seen 500 employees laid off.

Feven Gerezgiher at MPR News covered Saturday’s march to the Minnesota State Capitol to encourage a cease-fire in Gaza.

Jay Kolls at KSTP is reporting the Federal Transit Administration now requires states to use a new formula when projecting ridership estimates for ongoing transit projects. State Sen. Scott Dibble, chair of the Transportation Committee, told Kolls that lower projected ridership for the Blue Line could mean a much tougher path toward securing federal funding.

Abby Sliva at the Star Tribune interviews Emma Lewis, a Shoreview woman who’s amassed a following on TikTok trying IPAs from all over the country, because she hates them.