Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Minnesota Reformer reports that an actuarial analysis found that employees and employers would have to pay 18% more for the state’s family and medical leave program. “Lawmakers initially planned for a 0.7% tax on wages, with the employer paying at least half, but the state will actually need to collect 0.78% in the first three years and 0.83% in later years to adequately fund the program, according to the actuary’s analysis,” Max Nesterak writes.

There is still no decision on the future of Minneapolis’ Third Precinct. Fox9 reports the City Council remained deadlocked Tuesday over the proposed 2633 Minnehaha Ave. location.

The Duluth City Council is considering changing their public comment policies after an antisemitic rant from a man during Monday’s meeting, per Duluth News Tribune.

WJON reports Xcel has proposed a 175-mile-long transmission line to connect solar and wind energy in southwest Minnesota to residents in central Minnesota.

Article continues after advertisement

Police in England are investigating the death of Adam Johnson who died Saturday after being cut with a skate blade, per CNN.

WCCO reports that more than 2,600 designs have been submitted to a panel that is working to create a new state seal and flag.

The vacancy rate in the west metro is increasing while downtown Minneapolis sees a decrease in vacancy as construction in the area has also declined, Star Tribune reports.

Via Kare11: A federal judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by Brett Favre against former NFL player Shannon Sharpe. The judge ruled that Sharpe used “rhetorical hyperbole” when he said Favre was “taking from the underserved.”