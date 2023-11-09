Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Mackenzie Lofgren at WCCO reports the Metropolitan Airports Commission and Delta Air Lines will invest $242 million in creating a unified and modern design across six terminals, seven concourses, and approximately 75 Delta gate hold rooms at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Liz Sawyer at the Star Tribune is reporting Lt. Aimee Linson, a 25-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department, has been appointed as the new head of the department’s homicide unit, despite being placed on a yearlong paid leave for forwarding a racist email more than a decade ago.

Sarah Ferris at Politico: Interviews with more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers and senior aides in D.C. reveal that Rep. Dean Phillips’ candidacy is deeply aggravating his party.

Kirsten Swanson at KSTP reports the U.S. Department of Justice has found the city of Anoka discriminated against people with disabilities using its “crime-free” housing ordinance.

Andrew Hazzard at Sahan Journal is reporting the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute has raised the $3.7 million needed to finalize a purchase agreement with the city of Minneapolis for the long contested Roof Depot site.

Maury Glover at FOX 9 talks with Minneapolis artist Scott Seekins, who’s been wearing all-black suits in the winter and all-white ones in the summer for a half century.