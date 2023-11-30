NewRange copper mine faces another setback following judge’s recommendation

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

MPR’s Dan Kraker reports a judge has recommended denying a key permit necessary for the NewRange copper-nickel mine, formerly known as PolyMet.

Sen. Tina Smith is calling on the U.S. Postmaster General to address working conditions impacting Bemidji postal workers including “12-hour workdays, six-day schedules, and paid leave requests repeatedly denied,” via KAXE.

Park Square Theatre is coming back. Star Tribune’s Rohan Preston writes the theater plans to reopen mid-December, just months after laying off staff due to financial woes.

Torey Van Oot at Axios reports Minneapolis’ top artist according to Spotify is … Taylor Swift, of course. Morgan Wallen, Drake, Zach Bryan, and 21 Savage round out the top five.

The Ear of Corn water tower in Rochester is one step closer to becoming an official city landmark, per Post Bulletin.

Protesters gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to speak out against Minnesota’s investments to Israel, which make up 0.14% of the state’s portfolio, MPR News reports.

And from Minnesota Reformer: DFL lawmakers appear divided over the Israel-Hamas war in a tense email exchange obtained by the outlet.

From Star Tribune’s Dave Orrick: Minneapolis appears on track to bar the last cigar room in the city at Anthony’s Pipe & Cigar Lounge in Uptown by closing the “sampling loophole.”

KARE 11 reports a man is suing Minneapolis police alleging that he was struck by a projectile fired by police during the unrest after the murder of George Floyd in 2020.