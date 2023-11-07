Olmsted County bans smoking, vaping cannabis in public

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Anthony Bettin at WCCO reports the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance prohibiting smoking and vaping cannabis in public places.

Via Bring Me the News: Nearly one million chickens will be slaughtered at a Wright County egg farm due to an outbreak of the highly-contagious avian influenza, the United States Department of Agriculture has announced.

Jennifer Hoff at KARE 11 is reporting event promoter, comedian and radio DJ Andre “Debonaire” McNeal died in a car crash on Interstate 94 Sunday night in north Minneapolis.

Kilat Fitzgerald at KSTP reports an airline employee was stopped from bringing a loaded handgun through an airport security checkpoint at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport last week. Transportation Security Administration officials say this is the 49th gun detected at MSP this year.

Jay Boller at Racket writes that, via a leaked all-staff email from Star Tribune publisher Steve Grove, the quarterly Star Tribune Magazine’s Nov. 19 edition will be its last.

Music critic Jon Bream at the Star Tribune goes looking for the mystery Minnesota woman in Garth Brooks’ new song, “St. Paul/Minneapolis.”