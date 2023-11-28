Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KARE11 reports: A small plane crashed into a car during an emergency landing near the Crystal Airport. The pilot was uninjured and the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with what are being called minor injuries.

In less dramatic aviation news, Kyle Porter at Thrifty Traveler reports: There’s a “sneaky” $44 fee Sun County is charging, but there’s a workaround.

From Keith Schubert at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal: “The owner of five south Minneapolis businesses is alleging in a lawsuit that concrete barricades constructed around George Floyd square and an alleged lack of police presence in the area following Floyd’s murder in 2020 have caused significant financial hardship.”

From KSTP: “A group of health care workers shared their vote of ‘no confidence’ in Hennepin Healthcare’s CEO ahead of a possible Hennepin County Board of Commissioners vote Tuesday afternoon that would raise health insurance premiums for as many as 7,000 Hennepin Healthcare workers.”

Article continues after advertisement

Deena Winter at the Minnesota Reformer reports: Mike Lindell’s continued conspiracy chasing comes at the expense of his company, MyPillow.

Matt Sepic with MPR reports: “Residents of a south Minneapolis neighborhood gathered in an overflowing meeting room Monday to demand the immediate closure of an iron foundry after federal regulators found that it was emitting excessive amounts of pollution.”

Rebecca Mitchell of the Post Bulletin reports: One family in Harmony, Minn. is keeping the town’s only movie theater alive. “The JEM Theatre in Harmony is a community theater through and through, from weekend movie showings to free movies around the holidays and birthday parties in the lobby.”

Caroline O’Donovan and Jacob Bogage of the Washington Post report: A post office edict in Bemidji, Minn. to prioritize Amazon package delivery resulted in “chaos.”

From Nick Halter of Axios Twin Cities: “One of Mayor Jacob Frey’s top allies on the Minneapolis City Council has also been one of his fiercest opponents on recent high-profile votes.”

From Yahoo! Finance, The Hill’s Sarah Fortinsky reports: Rep. Dean Phillips, D-3rd District, a 2019 contribution from GOP mega-donor Harlan Crow will be given to charity.