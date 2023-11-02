During Minnesota visit, Biden says a humanitarian pause in Gaza is needed

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

While speaking at a fundraiser in Minneapolis on Wednesday, President Joe Biden was interrupted by protesters demanding he call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Biden responded that he thinks there should be a humanitarian pause to “get the prisoners out,” Associated Press reports.

Via Associated Press: Earlier in the day, Biden visited Northfield where he celebrated a $5 billion investment into rural America through expanded broadband access, improvements to infrastructure and more.

Star Tribune reports CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy have filed a request with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to raise gas rates more than 9%.

Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing three online lenders for issuing loans to Minnesotans that charged 400 to 800 percent annual interest, per KMIT.

Noticing more roundabouts? Kare11 writes the state now has 498 roundabouts which MnDOT says can help reduce the number of fatal crashes.

Article continues after advertisement

A member of a the group “Say No to the Tax Man” has filed a lawsuit claiming a referendum for public schools in Rochester could mislead voters, KTTC reports.

From Bring Me The News: A developer is hoping to build 176 new townhomes and 9 single-family homes in Lakeville to attract young families and empty nesters.