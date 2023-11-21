Protestors block Lockheed Martin subsidiary in St. Paul over Israel-Hamas war

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Monday, 50 protestors blocked the entrance to ForwardEdge ASIC, a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin. MPR News reports the group was protesting the Israel-Hamas war and the weapons Lockheed Martin provides to Israel.

Fairview will not renew its partnership with the University of Minnesota, via Star Tribune.

Via WDIO: Jewish protestors also demonstrated outside of Rep. Pete Stauber’s office in Duluth in protest of his vote to send support to the Israel-Hamas war.

Don’t worry, downtown Minneapolis is safe. That’s the messaging from the Adam Duininck, CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council. Axios reports Duininck is highlighting decreasing crime statistics to reassure people that the neighborhood is safe despite messaging that there has been a crime spike.

You can now renew vehicle tabs at at eight Cub locations in the Twin Cities metro and Rochester, per Bring Me the News.

From Detroit Lakes Tribune: If you’re heading to the lake this winter to do some ice fishing, make sure not to leave any trash behind. A new state law makes it illegal leave trash, debris or other materials outside of your shelter or vehicle or you’ll face a $100 fine.

By just two votes, Ben Goodlund beat incumbent Hopkins City Council member Aaron Kuznia. A recount this week gave Goodlund another vote, doubling his slim lead over Kuznia, per KSTP.

KTTC reports Gov. Tim Walz has announced $5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funds will go toward seven regional food banks.

A Crystal, Minn. startup has created a “new kind of irritating spray that subdues attackers” as an alternative to pepper spray, per Star Tribune. The hope is that the spray could be used instead of pepper spray to curb violence against staff in hospitals.