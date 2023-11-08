Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Dana Thiede at KARE 11 is reporting Duluth residents cast their votes for change Tuesday, ousting incumbent Mayor Emily Larson for former legislator Roger Reinert, who won nearly 60% of the vote compared to Larson’s 40%.

Jay Kolls at KSTP reports nearly 3,000 teachers who serve 38,000 students in the Anoka-Hennepin School District are not satisfied with recent contract offers from the district and plan a “work-to-rule” protest on Wednesday at the end of their designated shifts.

Becky Z. Dernbach at Sahan Journal recaps yesterday’s St. Paul School Board elections.

Nick Williams at the Star Tribune reports Eric Wieffering, Maria Reeve and Chase Davis will become Star Tribune managing editors directing news coverage and digital strategy.

Steve Marsh at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine catches up with writer/rapper Dessa who will be playing First Avenue on Nov. 16 in support of her new album Bury the Lede.

Tommy Wiita reports Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge and Betty Danger’s Country Club are selling chairs, patio tables, a baby grand piano, and more from their establishments through an auction.