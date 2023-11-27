Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Post Bulletin’s Jordan Shearer: Facing financial challenges, Rochester will close three schools, move the location of one school, discontinue transportation for some district-wide schools, and alter the calendar of one school.

Star Tribune’s Greta Kaul writes about a St. Paul woman who has been ordered by the city to remove her boulevard garden full of rocks, flowers, sculptures and plants. Iris Logan said she’s heartbroken but has begun moving some of the rocks.

Today Natalie Hudson will be sworn in as chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, the first person of color to hold the position, per WCCO.

Dinkytown brought McDonald’s back but Racket’s Jay Boller writes that the formerly beloved space is now “charmless” and “bleak.”

Have thoughts on the finalists for the new stage flag and seal? The comment period is now open for the public to submit their opinions to the State Emblems Redesign Commission, via Bring Me the News.

The body of a man that went missing in Goodhue County earlier this month has been found, per KSTP.

Pioneer Press’ Mary Divine reports the Woodbury-Oakdale bridge over I-94 will open to vehicles and pedestrians this week. “The new bridge will have dedicated lanes for METRO Gold Line buses that will connect downtown St. Paul and Woodbury with bus rapid transit service in 2025,” Divine writes.