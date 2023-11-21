Search continues for missing Goodhue man

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KTTC’s Megan Zemple reports: “Law enforcement and volunteers continued searching Monday for Brad Nagel, the Goodhue County man has been missing since Nov. 15.

“On Sunday, law enforcement discovered Nagel’s unoccupied black 2005 Chevy Colorado pickup truck submerged under water in the Mississippi River, near a boat launch in Hager City, Wisconsin, across from Mr. Sippi Marina and Campground at N1415 830th St.”

MPR’s Elizabeth Shockman reports: Teachers across Minnesota rallied in solidarity to bring light to longer than usual contract negotiations.

KARE 11’s Boyd Huppert reports on the family of Brian Webster, harvesting crops and coping with loss after Webster’s death by suicide.

Tom Cherveny at St. Cloud Live reports: “The wandering moose who has appeared on more screens in west central Minnesota than any other moose since Bullwinkle of television cartoon fame continues his trek to stardom.” The “Moose on the Loose” has his own page on Facebook.

From WCCO: It’s lights out for this year’s Anoka County “Holiday in Lights.” Per WCCO, “The fair cited a lack of volunteers for the ‘unfortunate cancellation of the beloved’ tradition in the city.”

Fully invested in the state’s next flag and seal? You can watch live coverage until 5 p.m. over at FOX 9 (and other outlets as well) of the State Emblems Redesign Commission meeting. The commission hopes to narrow the selection down to top five designs for both flag and seal.