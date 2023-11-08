St. Louis Park becomes first U.S. city to elect a Somali American mayor

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Nadia Mohamed will be St. Louis Park’s “first Black, first Somali, and first Muslim mayor” writes Sahan Journal’s Hiban Ansari. Star Tribune reports Mohmaed, who previously served on the St. Louis Park City Council as the youngest person ever elected to public office in the city, will be the first ever Somali American elected as mayor in the United States.

In Rochester, USPS carriers are struggling to keep up with demand and are warning that this holiday season they are “set up to fail gloriously.” Post Bulletin reports the city has 85 carriers, down from 135 in 2017.

A Pride flag in a Worthington classroom has sparked a controversy. St. Cloud Live looks into the districts attempt to change policy to not allow such displays and examines policies at other schools across the state.

MPR News spoke with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara about his first year in the role. O’Hara discussed the federal consent decree, the Third Precinct location, low recruitment numbers and more with Cathy Wurzer.

Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz announced a $10 million investment in small businesses through low-interest loans available through nonprofit lenders, per KSTP.

From Bring Me the News: The U.S. Department of Labor has found that an accident at a Wisconsin 3M facility was preventable and that the company violated federal regulations.

Via Star Tribune: At one Woodbury high school, students have taken it upon themselves to lessen the achievement gap between students of color and white students by mentoring one another.

You won’t see North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum at Wednesday’s GOP debate. KVVR reports despite not qualifying for the debate, Burgum has vowed not to give up on his campaign.

Kare11 spoke with Minnesota parents about whether they track their kids using devices like Apple AirTags.

This week Somali community members spoke with Mankato court officials to discuss solutions for the community and courts to work together and better understand each other, per Faribault Daily News.