Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Jay Boller at Racket has a piece on what’s happened at the Pioneer Press since hedge fund owner Alden Global Capital got involved: “In 2006, when Alden came into the picture as a minority owner, the editorial staff boasted 202 union news workers — reporters, editors, photographers, copyeditors. Ten years later that number had plummeted to 78. The latest tally from September: a skeleton crew of 29 guild members in the newsroom, plus a handful of managers.”

Did UnitedHealth Group use faulty AI to deny Medicare patient claims? That’s what a new lawsuit alleges, reports Christopher Snowbeck of the Star Tribune.

Minnesota regulators have added 20 more wild rice lakes and streams to its impaired list, including Birch Lake near the Boundary Waters, writes the Duluth News Tribune’s Jimmy Lovrien.

The state of Minnesota is reissuing 150,000 tax rebate checks that have expired, reports Cole Premo of WCCO-TV.

Public school teachers in Rochester protested Tuesday for caps on class sizes, reports Jordan Shearer of the Post-Bulletin.

White Earth police are concerned about xylazine mixed with fentanyl, also known as “Tranq,” on the reservation, reports Nathan Bowe of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Police have seized the drug on the reservation.

A new study by the Workplace Justice Lab at Rutgers University shows employers are illegally paying 32,000 Twin Cities workers below minimum wage, reports Max Nesterak of the Minnesota Reformer.