Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

KSTP reports high levels of chemical benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer, was found in the soil and groundwater near Raymond, Minn. where a trail derailed this spring. The town’s mayor says that despite a report submitted to state regulators, he was never alerted.

From Star Tribune: A Minneapolis resident and attorney has filed a lawsuit against the city of Minneapolis alleging that the Neighborhood Safety Office “used an illegal procurement process to ‘arbitrarily’ select recipients for millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded grant money.”

A former Red Wing city employee has been accused of stealing more than $30,000 during her time as an employee. Post Bulletin reports Kaleen Gustafson is charged with felony theft.

Via Bring Me the News: Xcel Energy will cut 150 jobs, 60 of which are Minnesota positions, as the company looks to build a “more efficient, streamlined business.”

After three decades in business, the first ever Caribou Coffee location in Edina will close in early December, MPR News reports.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency warned Duluth Mayor Emily Larson that the city’s public water system has “significant deficiencies” that have the potential to cause contamination, per WDIO.

Kare11 reports there will be an event this weekend at Canterbury Park for Kia and Hyundai owners to bring in their vehicle for anti-theft software upgrades.

The Minnesota Twins are reducing their payroll looking at local broadcast options now that their contract with the bankrupt Bally Sports North has expired, per Yahoo Sports.