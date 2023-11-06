Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Susan Du at the Star Tribune reports the city of Minneapolis is reverting back to its 2030 land use ordinances after a court deadline passed over the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan. That means some planned housing developments that were allowed under the 2040 plan but not under the old ordinances will have to change their projects, including the Envision Community — a development of microhomes that had been planned for 21st and Penn avenues in north Minneapolis.

Dan Gunderson at MPR News reports the Department of Natural resources confirmed a new invasive species in Lake Winona. Signal crayfish are seven inches long, bluish-brown to reddish-brown in color with a white or pale blue-green spot on their claws. They are native to regions west of the Rocky Mountains.

Richard Reeves at KSTP-TV reports a new art exhibit in Nine Mile Gallery in Edina features 39 pieces made from decommissioned firearms, raising awareness of gun violence among children. Twenty-nine artists participated in the exhibit, which is on display until Nov. 9.

Diane Sandberg at KARE 11 reports four people were hospitalized Saturday after being exposed to carbon monoxide while swimming in the pool at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Rochester.

Kirsti Marohn at MPR News reports St. John’s Abbey and University in Collegeville will commemorate its commission of the first handwritten Bible since the printing press 25 years later. The Bible will be presented at three sites in England with the goal bridging religious divides in the world.

Via WDIO: A 22-year-old woman from Ashland, Wisconsin, sets the Guinness World Record for youngest person to circumnavigate the world by motorcycle. Bridget McCutchen traveled across 45 countries in four different continents; facing obstacles like theft, extreme temperatures, mechanical issues and a car crash.