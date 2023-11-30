Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

From Courtney Godfrey at FOX 9: “After a hit on the ice left him with very little movement in his arms and legs, an Academy of Holy Angels hockey player is now home from the hospital and walking again.”

From Paul Walsh and Kim Hyatt at the Star Tribune: “A house exploded before dawn Thursday in South St. Paul, and officials are saying they have found one person dead and are searching for others in the debris.”

Jon Collins at MPR reports: “Members of the Minneapolis City Council will offer proposed changes to the $1.8 billion city budget proposed by the mayor on Thursday. Many of the council members’ proposed amendments face opposition from Mayor Jacob Frey and members of his administration.”

Callen Gray at KSTP reports: “State lawmakers are calling the cost of child care unsustainable. During a House Children and Families Finance and Policy Committee meeting earlier this month, testifiers explained providers face high costs and either have to absorb the increase or raise rates. Families, meanwhile, are paying a large percentage of income on child care, often early in their career when they make less.”

Torey Van Oot at Axios Twin Cities reports: “Minnesota remains free of ‘news deserts,’ despite a steep drop in the number of newspapers publishing across the state.

Stacy Brooks at Racket: “From the moment you walk in the door at Tropes & Trifles, you know you’re in the Twin Cities’ only romance bookstore. There’s a table at the front piled with novels representing the trope of the month, Grumpy to Sunshine.”