Two finalists named for next Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent

Welcome to the Glean, MinnPost’s twice-daily roundup of Minnesota news.

Steve Swanson at WCCO reports Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams, superintendent of Eastern Carver County Schools, and Dr. Sonia Stewart, a deputy superintendent in Tennessee, are the two finalists for superintendent of Minneapolis Public Schools.

Christopher Snowbeck at the Star Tribune reports former Govs. Tim Pawlenty and Mark Dayton are urging Fairview and the University of Minnesota to work out financial terms of a long-term partnership after the health system said the existing arrangement is untenable.

Callan Gray at KSTP reports the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension plans to fill more than 130 new positions over the next couple of years, from scientists to special agents. The BCA is working to increase the number of women on the force.

Deena Winter at the Minnesota Reformer has a story on the mayor of Blaine, Tim Sanders, being an investor in a baseball-themed restaurant going up near a planned massive sports entertainment district that may include a taxpayer-subsidized minor league baseball stadium.

Andrew Hazzard and Cynthia Tu at Sahan Journal are reporting a new federal grant will provide Minneapolis with $8 million to pay for ash tree removal on private properties in disadvantaged neighborhoods, a significant relief effort after millions of dollars in removal costs were assessed against homeowners’ property taxes. But for homeowners who have already had ash trees removed, there’s no financial relief.

Gordon Severson at KARE 11 reports the Robbinsdale Area School District and school board sent a joint message to parents and teachers acknowledging recent serious incidents in their schools and a formal apology for not notifying the community sooner.

